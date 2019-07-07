Germany 'strongly urges' Iran to halt uranium enrichment

Berlin reacted with alarm Sunday to Iran's announcement that it would enrich uranium beyond levels allowed in its 2015 nuclear deal, just over a year after the US pulled out of the pact.

"We strongly urge Iran to stop and reverse all activities inconsistent with its commitments," a German foreign office spokesman said, naming production of larger quantities of low-enriched uranium as well as enrichment to higher levels than allowed.

"We are in contact with the other JCPoA participants regarding the next steps," Berlin added, referring to the 2015 agreement between Iran and six world powers including Russia, Germany, Britain and France.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)