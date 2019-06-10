Get ready new municipal law for corrupt-free rule:CM

Chief Minister K Rao Monday asked officials to prepare the proposed legislation for municipal administration in such a way to ensure effective and corruption free governance to citizens.

"The way Panchayat Raj Act is being prepared to strengthen the Panchayat Raj, Municipal Act should also be made to offer corrupt free and effective governance to the people for their overall development and welfare," he said in a meeting with officials.

Rao said it is important to implement the Panchayat Raj and Municipal Acts in letter and spirit to herald a qualitative change in the development of villages and towns, it said.

