JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Delhi's social welfare minister reviews pending projects

BSF jawan injured in mine blast along LoC
Business Standard

Get ready new municipal law for corrupt-free rule:CM

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Monday asked officials to prepare the proposed legislation for municipal administration in such a way to ensure effective and corruption free governance to citizens.

"The way Panchayat Raj Act is being prepared to strengthen the Panchayat Raj, Municipal Act should also be made to offer corrupt free and effective governance to the people for their overall development and welfare," he said in a meeting with officials.

Rao said it is important to implement the Panchayat Raj and Municipal Acts in letter and spirit to herald a qualitative change in the development of villages and towns, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 10 2019. 22:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU