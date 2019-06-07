GIPCL commissions 75 MW solar power project in Gujarat

Industries Power Company Ltd (GIPCL) Friday said it has commissioned a 75 mega watt (MW) solar power project in in a phased manner.

GIPCL had emerged as one of the successful bidders for the 75 MW solar power project in the auction conducted by the Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd in September 2017 for 500 MW solar power projects in the state.

GIPCL has commissioned the solar power project at Gujarat Solar Park, Village Charanka, Dist. Patan, Gujarat, in a phased manner on June 4, 2019, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of were trading 0.13 per cent lower at Rs 75.35 apiece on BSE.

