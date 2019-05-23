JUST IN
BJP silences anti-incumbency buzz in Gujarat with another clean sweep
Giriraj Singh wins Begusarai; beats Kanhaiya by margin of 420,000 votes

Singh got 6.88 lakh votes out of a total of 12.17 lakh polled on April 29

Press Trust of India  |  Begusarai (Bihar) 

BJP leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh Photo: Twitter
Union minister and firebrand BJP leader Giriraj Singh retained the Begusarai seat for his party, trouncing his nearest rival Kanhaiya Kumar of the CPI by a staggering margin of over four lakh votes.

Singh, who had moved to Begusarai from Nawada, after initial reluctance over having to give up his sitting seat, got 6.88 lakh votes out of a total of 12.17 lakh polled on April 29.

Kanhaiya Kumar, who first shot to fame after being booked in a sedition case while he was the president of the JNU students union, polled 2.68 lakh votes.

RJDs Tanveer Hassan, who was the runner-up in 2014, stood third with just 1.97 lakh votes.

The seat was won by BJP's Bhola Singh five years ago who died last year.

Notably, 20,408 voters in the constituency opted for NOTA.
