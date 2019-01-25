Odisha govt disburses Rs 622cr to farmers under KALIA scheme

The Friday released over Rs 622 crore directly to the accounts of 12.45 lakh farmers under Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA).

disbursed the funds at a public meeting attended by thousands of farmers from across the state.

Patnaik had launched the KALIA scheme on December 31, 2018 to bring succour to stressed farmers.

"I release the funds for over 12 lakh farmers of the state. With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, I start the KALIA Yatra from Puri today and it cannot be stopped by anybody," Patnaik said.

Hoping that KALIA will be a milestone in Odishas economic development, Patnaik said: "The scheme will boost agriculture and improve the condition of the farmers. KALIA will be a torchbearer for the entire nation".

Alhough over 66 lakh farmers have applied to be included in the scheme, only 12.45 lakh farmers could be accomodated in the first phase.

"An amount of Rs 622,74,50,000 has been released today," said

The scheme promises Rs 5,000 for each farmer, irrespective of his holding, and spread over five seasons till 2021-22; livelihood assistance of Rs 12,500 to each landless family to help generate income in areas like animal rearing, pisciculture, honey and mushroom cultivation; interest-free crop loans and Rs 2 for each

KALIA aims to cover 92 per cent of the farming community of the state, while loan waiver could have given benefit to only 20 per cent of farmers. This apart, the farmers get it as incentives and need not repay. The transaction is made in a transparent manner by transferring money directly into farmersaccounts, an said.

The highest number of beneficiaries were from Balasore, where 1,00,976 farmers received the funds, followed by Ganjam where 84, 576 farmers get the benefit.

Mayurbhanj came third with 76,243 farmers in the first phase disbursement under KALIA.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)