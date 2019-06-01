Girl killed as elephant enters house, attacks sleeping family

A 17-year-old girl was killed and her mother and younger sister were injured when an attacked their house in Chhattisgarh's district, a said Saturday.

The incident took place late Friday night near Ramshama village on the outskirts of Badalkhol Wildlife Sanctuary, said (DFO) Krishna Kumar Jadhav.

The destroyed a wall of the mud house of and attacked the family when they were sleeping, Jadhav said.

Chauhan's daughter died on the spot while his wife and seven-year-old daughter sustained injuries, he said.

Police and forest personnel reached the spot after getting information about the incident, he said, adding that and were admitted to nearby Bagicha Health Centre. Both were out of danger, Jadhav added.

attacks have claimed four lives in district in the past one month.

On the night of May 28, a retired BSF jawan was trampled to death by a herd of elephants in Tapkara.

On May 3, two villagers were killed in separate incidents in area.

Four herds of elephants are known to be roaming in Kunkuri, Tapkara, Narayanpur and Patthalgaon areas and forest personnel have been directed to keep a tab on their movement, the said, adding that villagers too have been asked to stay alert.

shares border with Odisha and Jharkhand, and the dense forest in this tri-junction area is a prime habitat of elephants.

Forest officials from and Odisha have been asked to share information about cross-border movement of elephants, Jadhav said.

Human-elephant conflict is common in thickly forested northern which comprises districts of Surguja, Surajpur, Korba, Raigarh, Jashpur, Balrampur and Korea.

