Girl student dies after 'fall' from school building

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

: A 14-year-old girl student died Thursday after falling off the fourth floor of her private school here, sparking off a stir by parents and students blaming it on alleged lack of safety measures.

Police said investigations were on to find out whether it was a case of suicide or accident.

The student died while being shifted to a nearby hospital withmultiple injuries, they said.

Her father, in a complaint to the police, suspected she might have died due to negligence of safety by the school management.

The education department ordered closure of the school till further orders in the wake of the agitation by parents and students organisation.

First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 21:15 IST

