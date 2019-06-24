Girl students from outside Delhi disappointed after JMC uploads final ECA list without informing

Many girl students, who had come to to participate in ECA trials being conducted by DU's and Mary College, were left in a after their names did not appear in the final list uploaded on the Monday without intimating them.

The trials for the Extra Curricular Activities (ECA) will happen at the college premises on June 25 and 26.

However, College principal Sister Dr Roslyn TL said they had a huge list of names and shortlisted candidates according to the criteria being there.

A student said, "The college website had never uploaded details about eligibility criteria for ECA trials. I was chosen as the best performer by my school in dance and had uploaded the certificate too, but my name does not figure in the list. There should have been a clarity on the criteria."



Another aspirant from Ranchi, who had travelled to especially for the trials, said, "I had applied for dramatics. They could have intimated about the details of shortlisted candidates earlier. We only came to for the ECA trials and now my name is not there."



Her name features in the list for ECA trials announced by the DU but the trials are scheduled for July 3.

"We will have no option but to stay back for the DU trials," she added.

Another student said, "We would have not travelled to Delhi had our name has not been there in the list. Now we are left in a What do we do?"



An said they had received calls from worried girl students who said they had travelled to Delhi only for the JMC trials, but after they did not find their names on the list, they were disappointed.

"It is difficult to arrange for accommodation in Delhi and also expensive to stay here. Many of the students were complaining about the list being uploaded at the last moment. They were saying at least outstation students should have been intimated in advance about their names not being there in the list," the said.

