Girls empowerment mission workshop begins at NTPC Farakka

The NTPC on Monday launched a month-long residential workshop for over hundred female students in pursuance of the power major's countrywide girls empowerment mission.

It was inaugurated by M S D Bhattamishra, Executive Director, CSR, in presence of Kunal Gupta, CGM, DSGSS Babji,CGM (O&M) NTPC and other dignitaries.

A total of 127 girl students of class VI from 26 neighbouring schools, including six from Jharkhand, are participating in the four-weeks workshop, a NTPC statement said.

All the costs towards organizing the camp is being borne by NTPC and each girl student has been provided backpacks containing articles of daily needs, two set of dress, shoes etc., it said.

This unique initiative will give a good learning opportunity to the girl students as they would be exposed to new and modern concepts of learning.

Judo & karate classes will boost their self defence, exposure to computers will make digital learning interesting, it added.

The children will be taught about ways to conserve environment, health and hygiene, besides lessons in English, Hindi, Maths and Science.

Around 10 per cent of the best performing students would get an opportunity to pursue further studies in the best of NTPC township schools free of cost till class 12th, the statement said.

