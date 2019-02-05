NTPC inks Rs 2,500 cr loan pact with HDFC Bank

-
ALSO READ
NTPC says minor fire broke out at Unchahar plant
NTPC to start commercial operations for Unit#3 of Kudgi Super Thermal Project
CIL raises coal supply to NTPC's Kahalgaon, Farakka power plants
NTPC September-quarter profit falls marginally, misses estimates
Vikram Solar gets 140-MW unit order from NTPC
-
State-run power giant NTPC Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with HDFC Bank for a Rs 2,500 crore loan to part finance capital expenditure.
The loan is extended at an interest rate linked to three-month marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) of the bank, a statement said.
According to the statement, the loan pact signed Monday, has a door-to-door tenure of 15 years and will be utilised to part finance the capital expenditure of NTPC.
The loan agreement was signed by A K Gautam, Executive Director (Finance), NTPC and Raveesh Bhatia, Regional Head, Corporate Banking, HDFC Bank in the presence of other officials.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU