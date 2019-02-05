JUST IN
NTPC inks Rs 2,500 cr loan pact with HDFC Bank

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

State-run power giant NTPC Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with HDFC Bank for a Rs 2,500 crore loan to part finance capital expenditure.

The loan is extended at an interest rate linked to three-month marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) of the bank, a statement said.

According to the statement, the loan pact signed Monday, has a door-to-door tenure of 15 years and will be utilised to part finance the capital expenditure of NTPC.

The loan agreement was signed by A K Gautam, Executive Director (Finance), NTPC and Raveesh Bhatia, Regional Head, Corporate Banking, HDFC Bank in the presence of other officials.

