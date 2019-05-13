Girls outshine boys in TelanganaC exams

Girls outshone boys in theC Public Examinations in Telangana this year for regular candidates by securing a higher pass percentage.

Secretary B Janardhan and other officials Monday announced the results ofC Public Examinations, 2019 (X standard).

An impressive 92.43 percentage of regular candidates passed the examinations this year, as against the 83.78 per cent in 2018, an increase of 8.65 per cent.

"State percentage of passes of regular candidates is 92.43," told reporters.

Among regular candidates, the pass percentage for boys was 91.18 while it was 93.68 for girls.

TheC Public Examinations were conducted from March 16 to April 3. Spot valuation was held from April 15 to 26.

A total of 5,46,728 candidates (regular and private candidates put together) appeared for theC examinations this year as against 5,34,726 in 2018.

As many as 5,06,202 were regular candidates.

Among private candidates, the pass percentage stood at 56.53 (boys: 53.65 per cent and girls: 61.40 per cent).

This year, 4,374 schools secured 100 per cent pass percentage while nine schools secured nil result (for regular candidates).

Jagtial district secured highest percentage of passes (99.73 per cent) and district secured lowest percentage (83.09 per cent) in the state



In the backdrop of massive protests over alleged goof-up in Intermediate exam results last month, officials have taken a number of precautions to avoid any errors.

The precautions include thorough check of answer sheets, pre-result and post-result counselling of students.

A mobile app has also been provided for students to convey their grievances which would be looked into by the officials.

