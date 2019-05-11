Telangana: Leaders seek compensation for kin of dead students, Education Min's suspension

Several senior leaders of opposition parties and relatives of the students who failed allegedly due to an erroneous evaluation in Intermediate exams staged a protest at Dharma Chowk here on Saturday, demanding justice and removal of Minister G Jagadish

The protesters also demanded compensation to the kin of the students who committed suicide since the declaration of faulty by the (BIE).

told ANI: "We demand that TRS government re-evaluates answer sheets and take action against the officials responsible for the lapse. Minister Jagadeeshwar should be suspended."

"The government should also give compensation and job to a member of the families of the students who committed suicide," he added.

Speaking to ANI, senior V Hanumanth Rao said: "The government gave the contract to to conduct the exams. Due to the company's fault, so many students gave up their lives."

"The committee which was constituted to probe the matter has given a report in the company's favour. Indirectly, the board says that students are at fault. We demand from the government to blacklist Global Arena," he said.

Chada Venkat said: "After the goof-up in results, the government is not acting in a responsible way. TRS government has not arrested the officers responsible so far."

Gumma, whose grandchildren failed in the exam, said that her daughter could not join training as she was failed in the exams even as she cleared the entrance exams.

She said: "My grandchildren dreamed of becoming an She has been selected for Army training at but she committed suicide due to the fault of the government."

Ravula Chandrasekhar Reddy, CPI D and were among the leaders who participated in the protest.

Over three lakh students reportedly failed in the intermediate exams conducted by the BIE in the state. This led to protests by students and their parents alleging large-scale discrepancies in the examination process.

