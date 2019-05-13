Texmaco Rail Q4 net profit surges 30.5% to Rs 33 cr

Monday posted a 30.5 per cent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 33.13 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019.

The company had registered Rs 25.37 crore standalone net profit in the year-ago period, said in a BSE filing.

The company's standalone total income increased to Rs 661.74 crore, over Rs 387.09 crore a year ago, the company said.

is and engineering and infrastructure firm with five manufacturing units extending over 170 acres in the outskirts of Kolkata.

