Give "befitting" response to Pulwama terror attack: Chavan

Friday said the Pulwama terror attack had shaken the country to the core and demanded a "bigger and befitting" response to the audacious strike that killed 40 CRPF jawans.

Talking to reporters after paying tributes to the martyrs at the Mumbai office, Chavan said his party stands firmly in support of security forces and government agencies, who he hoped, will take necessary action.

The former said there is anger and sadness among each and every Indian over Thursday's dastardly attack claimed by Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e- Mohammad.

"A befitting and a bigger response from our side is expected," Chavan said.

The from Nanded said the Pulwama attack was the biggest terror strike on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir and had shaken the country to the core.

"This requires strongest possible condemnation. The party is not frightened. Our leaders have laid down their lives for the sovereignty of the country.

"There can be no compromise on the country's security and sovereignty," Chavan asserted.

