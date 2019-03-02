Give BJP higher mandate than 2014 LS poll verdict: BJYM chief at bike rally

Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Saturday made a strong pitch for a second term for as she exhorted the people to give a bigger mandate to the BJP in the upcoming

She kick-started the party's bike rally from Ramlila Ground here.

"You should give the BJP a bigger mandate than the 2014 Lok Sabha results," Mahajan told the audience.

The also hit out at opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav for "practising negative politics".

She said on one side, the opposition was extending support to deal with Pakistan, but on the other hand, they were asking proof for the surgical strike carried out by Indian armed forces.

Mahajan alleged that BJP workers were not safe in ruled by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

She also termed the of "fake".

