CEO assures BCCI of proper security for WC, Kumble retained as Cricket Committee head

India's security concerns in the upcoming were taken note of and was re-appointed as of the Committee at the end of the International Council's latest round of quarterly meetings here on Saturday.

The had expressed its concern about the safety and security of its players in the wake of the terrorist attack in Pulwama where more than 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

The matter was placed at the ICC Executives Meeting where was assured by his ECB counterpart of all the measures being taken.

On the concluding day of the board meeting, said: "As you would expect for a global sporting event, the ICC, in partnership with the ECB has a robust security plan in place for the Men's

"We work closely with the authorities in our host countries to ensure that the safety of players, officials and fans is a priority."



Richardson said that security measures will be upgraded if need arises.

"Should those authorities raise the threat level of the event based on intelligence, we will of course uplift our security commitment as appropriate. We will continue to work with the ECB and our Members throughout the build up to and during the tournament to keep everyone abreast of the situation."



However, it has been learnt that there was no discussion on BCCI's plea to member nations to ostracize "countries from where terrorism emanates".

didn't name in their letter but ICC had already made it clear that as per norms, there was no question of banning

In another development, former has also been reappointed as of the to serve for a final three year term.

Additionally, the Board agreed a new composition of the that provides for a greater strategic focus for the group.

The were updated on WADA's concerns in relation to the domestic anti-doping programme in

The Board unanimously acknowledged its desire to remain compliant and committed to working in partnership with the BCCI, and the NADA to resolve the outstanding issues as a matter of urgency.

The has already made it clear that they can't come under the NADA ambit as they are not a Federation taking grants from the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)