Glenmark gets approval from Australian regulator to commercialise Ryaltris

Drug maker Pharmaceuticals on Friday said that it has received approval from Australian regulator Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) to commercialise Ryaltris in through its partner Seqirus.

Ryaltris is a new fixed dose combination nasal spray of an antihistamine and a steroid indicated for treatment of symptoms associated with allergic rhinitis and rhinoconjunctivitis in patients over 12 years of age in

" .. announced that Seqirus has received marketing approval for Ryaltris from the Therapeutic Goods Administration, Australia," the company said in a filing to BSE.

This paves the way for the launch of Ryaltris in through our partner, Seqirus. Australia will be the first market globally where Ryaltris will be launched, the company said.

Seqirus, part of Australia-based specialty biotechnology company CSL Ltd, entered into an exclusive licensing agreement in July last year with Glenmark's subsidiary Specialty S A to commercialise Ryaltris in Australia.

Under the terms of the agreement, Glenmark will be responsible for product supply and Seqirus will be responsible for regulatory filing and commercialisation of the product in Australia.

Glenmark is entitled to receive commercial milestone payments from Seqirus. Ryaltris will be manufactured at Glenmark's Baddi manufacturing facility in Himachal Pradesh.

Australia has one of the world's highest rates of allergic rhinitis with nearly 20 per cent of the country's population suffering annually from this disease.

In Australia and New Zealand, Seqirus is a pharmaceutical company operating with expertise in specialty and primary care pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

The shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals were trading at Rs 353.10 a piece on BSE in morning trade.