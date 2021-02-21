Global trends to guide markets; indices may remain range-bound: Analysts

-
ALSO READ
Emerging markets stocks, bonds saw $53.5 billion inflows in January: IIF
World stocks look to extend bull run to 12th day on economic optimism
Global trends to guide domestic markets, see consolidation: Analysts
Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street retreat as virus cases rise
Rising US yields takes edge off stocks rally, lends support to dollar
-
In view of lack of any major domestic event, equity markets this week are likely to follow global trends for further direction and may remain range-bound, according to analysts.
Markets might also witness volatile trade amid monthly derivatives expiry.
"We expect the domestic market to continue following the global markets this week due to lack of any major domestic events," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
Going ahead, markets are expected to remain dull and range-bound Nirali Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities said, adding that investors should trade cautiously in benchmark indices and take note of any major movements in global markets.
During the last week, the BSE benchmark declined 654.54 points or 1.26 per cent.
"Markets continued their optimism at the start of the week but due to lack of any motivation the selling pressure took over after Nifty-50 hit its new lifetime highs. Indian equity markets continued to move in-tandem with international indices especially the US," Shah noted.
Markets had registered sharp gains post the Union Budget, but last week profit-taking was witnessed.
Analysts also added that other crucial factors like movement in Brent crude, rupee and investment trend of foreign institutional investors would also influence trading sentiment.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU