Global trends to guide domestic markets, see consolidation: Analysts

-
ALSO READ
US approves NYSE listing plan to cut out Wall Street middlemen
Global stocks lag, dollar advances in volatile market on Covid-19 concerns
Emerging markets stocks, bonds saw $53.5 billion inflows in January: IIF
Lessons from GameStop
Markets see worst weekly setback since May, Sensex off 7.8% from peak
-
Stock markets are expected to be driven by global trends this week which may also see consolidation as the earnings season is largely over, analysts said.
The movement in the rupee and FII investment would also influence the investor sentiment, they suggested.
"The recent consolidation in the index is in-line with expectations but there's no sign of exhaustion yet. With earnings season largely behind us, global cues will dictate the market trend ahead," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.
"Markets seems to have factored in all the crucial events and the coming week may witness consolidation or short-term healthy dips in prices," Nirali Shah, Head- Equity Research, Samco Securities said.
Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services also believes that the market can undergo some consolidation after the sharp gains made post the reformist Union Budget.
"The broad undercurrent of the market may remain constructive especially on the small and midcaps. But the sentiment of the global market will play an important role in deciding the short-term trend which is getting mixed due to weakening European market."
During the last week, the BSE benchmark surged 812.67 points or 1.60 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU