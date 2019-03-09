GMR Infra bags contract to manage Nagpur airport

Infrastructure Saturday said its subsidiary has bagged contract to manage airport from MIHAN

"With regard to privatisation of Airport, we wish to update that Airports Limited (GAL), the company's subsidiary has received the formal letter of award from MIHAN Limited, the concessioning authority for the Airport, towards the development, operations and management of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur," Infrastructure said in a regulatory filing.

The award is at a revenue share of 14.49 per cent of gross revenues, it said.

