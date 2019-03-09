Leading Indian-origin British entreprenuer and parliamentarian Lord has said the UK will enter into a period of intense international competition post

The UK is due to leave the (EU) on March 29, although Parliament has yet to agree the terms of withdrawal.

" is also coming, and in whatever form, Britain will enter a period of intense international competition. Our cultural interactions at home will be the yardstick for our success abroad," Lord Paul said after receiving at 2019 on Friday at Leicester, about 100 km from here.

Lord Paul, of the of industries and one of the richest Indian-origin industrialist in the UK, has been awarded for his lifetime contribution in the Midlands region, which is home to a large Indian diaspora.

The 88-year-old member of the is also the of the University of Wolverhampton, one of the leading institutions of higher education in the region.

Recalling the entrepreneurial spirit of the Indian community in the region, Lord Paul said, " I first began business in the Midlands nearly 50 years ago. It was then a very different place but there was a feature that he found particularly encouraging -- it was a region of opportunity."



"In the decades since then, there have been good times and difficult times. But that attribute remained an essential part of our commercial and social DNA and it is what sustains our economic environment and we must nourish it," he added.

