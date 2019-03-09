Over 190 kg ganja, cough syrup bottles seized, 2 held

The West Bengal CID on Saturday seized 195 kg of ganja and over 5,000 bottles of cough syrup, and arrested two persons in this connection from a village in Nadia district.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of state CID raided a house at Kuchaidanga village under Hogolberia Police Station limits, and recovered a total of 195 kg of ganja and 5,400 bottles of Phensedyl cough linctus, a senior officer said.
The owner of the house and another person have been arrested, he said.
"The bottles were to be smuggled to Bangladesh, where these cough syrups are banned and selling them is punishable," the officer said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
