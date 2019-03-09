Over 190 kg ganja, cough syrup bottles seized, 2 held

The CID on Saturday seized 195 kg of and over 5,000 bottles of cough syrup, and arrested two persons in this connection from a village in district.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of state CID raided a house at Kuchaidanga village under Hogolberia Police Station limits, and recovered a total of 195 kg of and 5,400 bottles of Phensedyl cough linctus, a said.

The owner of the house and another person have been arrested, he said.

"The bottles were to be smuggled to Bangladesh, where these cough syrups are banned and selling them is punishable," the said.

