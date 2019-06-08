Goa airport closed temporarily following fire incident

The airport was closed temporarily on Friday afternoon following an incident of fire caused by a drop tank of a naval fighter aircraft, a said.

A portion of the main runway of the airport caught fire after a drop tank of a aircraft fell down from the jet while it was taking off, Capt D K Sharma said.

He said the airport has been closed for a few hours following the incident that took place around 2 PM.

The airport is used for both civilian and military aircraft.

"All efforts are on to resume at the airport as soon as possible," Sharma said.

