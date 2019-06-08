'The Good Place' to end with season 4

"The Good Place" is set to end with its fourth season on NBC, Mike has announced.

shared the in a statement posted on

"After 'The Good Place' was picked up for season two, the writing staff and I began to map out, as best we could, the trajectory of the show. Given the ideas we wanted to explore, and the pace at which we wanted to present those ideas, I began to feel like four seasons just over 50 episodes was the right lifespan," said in his post.

"At times over the past few years we've been tempted to go beyond four seasons, but mostly because making this show is a rare, creatively fulfilling joy, and at the end of the day, we don't want to tread water just because the water is so warm and pleasant. As such, the upcoming fourth season will be its last," he added.

Schur concluded his statement by expressing his gratitude to the network and studio for standing behind the comedy.

"I will be forever grateful to and for letting us make The Good Place, and for letting us end it on our own schedule," he said.

"The Good Place", starring Kristen Bell, Ted Danson, William Jackson Harper, and D'Arcy Carden, premiered in 2016.

