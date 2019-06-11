Child marriage bid foiled

A minor girl was saved from marriage thanks to the timely intervention of local administration at the behest of an alert village in district of Maharashtra, a said Tuesday.

The villager informed the Child Line, a dedicated helpline set up by the district administration, alerting them about the marriage of the minor girl, said Borgaon Manju police

On receipt of information, child line members reached the spot and counselled parents of the girl who agreed to not marry her off till she turns 18, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)