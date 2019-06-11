JUST IN
Child marriage bid foiled

Press Trust of India  |  Akola 

A minor girl was saved from marriage thanks to the timely intervention of local administration at the behest of an alert village in Akola district of Maharashtra, a police officer said Tuesday.

The villager informed the Child Line, a dedicated helpline set up by the district administration, alerting them about the marriage of the minor girl, said Borgaon Manju police station inspector Sanjiv Raut.

On receipt of information, child line members reached the spot and counselled parents of the girl who agreed to not marry her off till she turns 18, he said.

First Published: Tue, June 11 2019. 22:30 IST

