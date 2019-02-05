Goa DGP backs traffic sentinels

DGP Muktesh Tuesday appealed to the not to oppose traffic sentinels who are keeping vigil on various traffic violations.

He also stressed upon the need to wear helmet citing death of 182 two-wheeler riders in various road accidents in last year.

Addressing a gathering of police personnel and journalists, the DGP sarcastically said those who don't believe in wearing a helmet can consider "donating their organs, so that they can be beneficial to someone else after their death".

The was upset over increasing opposition to the Traffic Sentinel Scheme wherein a civilian can capture traffic rule violation on mobile phone and send the picture to police department for appropriate action.

"If you don't believe wearing a helmet then say so. Why to blame traffic sentinels? This is a serious paradox which I fail to understand. Which one is more important? Screen of mobile phone or your head? We all put screen guards but we don't want to put helmet. Still you don't want to believe in helmet as if your head is made of iron," the DGP said.

The Legislative Assembly recently resolved against Traffic Sentinels.

