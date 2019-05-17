Goa Dy CM visits Hebrew University, holds talks

Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai has discussed the possibility of student exchange programme between and Hebrew University at Rehovot in Israel, during his visit there.

Sardesai is currently on a private visit to He has been visiting various state agencies and institutions to work out ties between and that country.

Talking to PTI over phone on Thursday, Sardesai said during his meeting at the Faculty of Agriculture of the Hebrew University, talks were held over various topics, including the possibility of students exchange programme between Goa and the Hebrew University.

Sardesai said he also discussed with Prof Aliza Fleischer, Head of School for Agri Sciences at the Robert H Smith Faculty of Agri, Food & Environment at Rehovot on how post-graduate students from Goa could take admission in the university in order to help the Goan farmers.

Sardesai, who holds the agriculture portfolio in the Pramod Sawant-led ministry, is head of the Goa Forward Party, which is an ally of the ruling BJP in the state.

