Goa govt has to find solution for mining resumption: Parrikar

Chief was Monday quoted as saying that the would have to find a way itself for early resumption of mining, which has been stalled since last one year following a supreme court order, in absence of any solution from the Centre.

Parrikar, 63, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, chaired the state Cabinet meeting at his private residence near here.

"The chief said the solution for the crisis should be worked out by the He, however, did not elaborate on the nature of the solution," a senior said after attending the meeting.

Since no solution is coming from the Centre, the state will have to provide it, the minister quoted Parrikar as saying.

"The solution would be provided before upcoming Lok Sabha elections," the minister said.

The industry in came to a standstill after the apex court quashed renewal of 88 leases in February 2018. Thousands of Goans are dependent on mining, one of the mainstays of the state economy, and mining-related activities for survival.

In a bid to circumvent the top court order, the Legislative Assembly had last August passed a resolution urging the to amend the Mines and Minerals (Regulation and Development) Act in order to give mining leases in Goa a 50-year tenure of operation.

Mining-dependent people have been holding protests since the last one year for early resumption of iron ore extraction activity.

The BJP-led coalition government in the coastal state comprises the (GFP), the Maharashtravadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and three Independent legislators.

