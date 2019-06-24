Goa govt hikes bond amount for MBBS students; Cong, GFP frown

On a day the and the Forward Party opposed the hike in the bond amount to be paid by MBBS students joining the state-run medical college, Chief Minister has said no local student will be left out of the process for his inability to furnish such bond.

The BJP-led state government has hiked the bond amount to be paid at the time of admission at the Medical College and Hospital from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, which has evoked sharp reactions from the and the GFP, an ally of the BJP.

The has threatened to launch a protest if the government fails to roll back the increased bond amount, saying parents from economically weak backgrounds cannot meet the criterion.

said the government was trying to find out a solution to help parents furnish the bond.

"But no Goan student would be denied admission because he is not able to furnish the bond. We are working out various options to help parents fulfill the criterion," the chief minister said.

Refusing to roll back the hike, the CM said higher amounts are being charged by neighbouring states for the same courses.

He said the students have been asked to furnish the bond to ensure that they don't leave the midway and also undertake compulsory postings in rural areas after completion of the course.

