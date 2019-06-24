RS likely to adjourn for day tomorrow after obituary reference of Madan Lal Saini

The is likely to be adjourned for the day on Tuesday after obituary reference as per conventions because a sitting member, from Madan Lal Saini, died.

However, the floor leaders of various parties would meet Tuesday morning to decide whether the will function to complete the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address.

Opposition leaders want the to reply to the debate on the motion of thanks before he leaves the summit in.

As per convention, the is adjourned for the day after obituary references if any sitting member of the dies during the session, the sources pointed out.

Saini, who was also the BJP president, died on Monday while undergoing treatment at AIIMS in He was 75.

He was diagnosed with an in lungs and was admitted at a private hospital in On Saturday, he was shifted to due to his deteriorating health and was being treated at the at AIIMS.

Saini was appointed the BJP state last year. He was a former MLA and RSS volunteer who held various posts in the Bhartiya Kisan Morcha as well.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)