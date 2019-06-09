Goa govt taking all precautions against Nipah virus: Rane

Amid Nipah scare in Kerala, the government is taking all precautions to counter it, Vishwajit said on Sunday and urged people not to panic.

said he would hold a high-level meeting and ask the authorities concerned to ensure that the viral infection does not spread in the state.

"Goa's will take all necessary steps in public interest and the will monitor it," he told reporters here.

"I request people of not to panic and consult a doctor if they notice any symptoms of the virus," he added.

A case of Nipah was reported from Kerala's district on June 3 and the condition of the infected college student was reported to be stable.

The claimed 17 lives in in May last year.

