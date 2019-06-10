Three auto-lifters arrested from west Delhi's Inder Puri

Three men have been arrested from west Delhi's Inder for allegedly stealing motor vehicles in the national capital after learning techniques from online platforms, police said Monday.

(23), Hoshiyar Singh (23) and (24) were nabbed on Sunday night when they were moving on a stolen bike in Inder area, they said.

With the arrests, police claimed to have solved nine cases of motor vehicle

Interrogation revealed, the arrested learnt auto techniques from and experimented at home. They have stolen motorcycles from different areas in Delhi, a said.

The accused were planning to dispose off the motorcycles by making forged documents, but they were apprehended before executing their plan, the said.

Five stolen motor vehicles, including four Royal Enfields, have been recovered from their possession, officials said.

In order to earn money, Kumar formed a gang along with Himanshu and Hoshiyar and started stealing motor vehicles, they said.

Hoshiyar Singh had a degree in photo designing and editing. He was an expert in preparing fabricated documents, including registration certificates of vehicles, on computer, police said.

