RB launches soap, handwash under 'Dettol Co-Created with Moms' range

FMCG firm RB on Monday announced extension of its popular germ protection brand Dettol by introducing a new range 'Dettol Co-Created with Moms', under which it has launched bathing soaps and handwashes.

The company has launched 'Dettol Co-Created with Moms' after consulting over 800 mothers for the products, which they want for their families, and claimed to have and free from parabens, dyes and talc.

Dettol directly contacted mothers to understand the attributes they want in products and received their approval on the ingredients before launching the range.

"This platform has immense possibility. If this is successful and got a good start, then possibly, we would extend it further," RB Health told

He said: "Right now we are launching the soaps and hanswash in Tulsi and Jasmine fragrances".

Presently, Dettol has around 10 per cent share in the segment, which is estimated to be around Rs 20,000 crore and has around 45 to 50 per cent in the liquid handwash segment, which is around Rs 2,000 crore, Duhan said.

However, the company has not shared Dettol's market share in the liquid antiseptic segment.

"We have market leading shares in the many of the categories, in which we are operating in and we would continue to outpace the market," said Duhan.

On RB's plans to extend brand Dettol in some other categories, he said: " Its always part of the plan as well as challenge as you have to extend into relevent categories".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)