Reliance to shut crude unit at Jamnagar refinery

Monday said it will shut down a crude unit at its old refinery at for maintenance and inspection for up to four weeks from June 20.

Reliance owns and operates two refineries at in - a 33 million tonne a year that caters to local fuel demand and a 35.2 million tonnes only-for-export unit.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it "is planning to shut down one of the crude units and coker units of its at for routine maintenance and inspection activities, for about 3 to 4 weeks starting from June 20, 2019."



RIL said other crude and secondary processing units are expected to operate normally during the period.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)