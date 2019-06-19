JUST IN
Goa to finalise authority soon to penalise beach drinkers

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

The Goa government will soon finalise the authority for penalising the people who are found drinking and littering on beaches, state Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) chairman Dayanand Sopte said Wednesday.

As per amended Registration of Tourist Trade Act, drinking and littering on beaches is prohibited.

The act prescribes Rs 2000 penalty and imprisonment up to three years.

"There is a law and now we have to find out how to implement it," Sopte said, adding that a few tourists are spoiling the reputation of Goa by indulging in littering and drinking at sea-shores.

The GTDC chairman also said he would soon visit all hotels run by the corporation, and if required they would be taken up for renovation.

First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 21:25 IST

