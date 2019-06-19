Telangana, Himachal Praqdesh high courts get new chief justices

-
Chief justices were appointed to the Telangana and Himachal Pradesh high courts on Wednesday, the Law Ministry said.
Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan, the acting chief justice of the Telangana High Court was appointed as its chief justice, a notification said.
Another judge from the Telangana High Court, Justice V Ramasubramanian, was appointed chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court. Justice Dharamchand Chaudhary is the acting chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh HC.
The Telangana High Court, with an approved strength of 24, is functioning with 12 judges. The Himachal Pradesh High Court, with an approved strength of 13, is functioning with nine judges.
