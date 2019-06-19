8 member team to represent India in Asian Artistic Gymnastics

An eight-member team will represent at the eighth Senior Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships which started in Ulaanbaatar, Wednesday.

The team comprises of four men and as many women gymnasts.

Rakesdh Kumar Patra, Yogeshwar Singh, Debang De and Arik Dey will represent in the men's competition while Pranati Nayak, Shraddha Talekar, Pranati Das and Papiya Das will figure in the women's section.

According to a release from the (GFI), all the gymnasts in the men's and women's section will perform on all the apparatus (6 apparatus in men's section and 4 in women's categories).

Only the best three scores on each apparatus will be considered for team score.

The tournament starts Wednesday with two days of qualification-cum-team finals followed by two days of apparatus finals.

A total of 19 nations are participating in the Championships -- 15 in men's section and nine in women's.

