Goans make a splash during monsoon-time Sao Joao festival

jumped into wells, ponds and other bodies getting filled up with rain to celebrate the traditional Sao Joao festival across the coastal state on Monday.

The festival, which originated during the Portuguese rule, is celebrated in on the onset of monsoon to pay tribute to Saint John the Baptist, who was believed to have baptised Lord

Festivities began across the state since early morning as enthusiastic youngsters cutting across religious lines wore headgears made of flowers and leaves, called 'kopels', and jumped into wells while screaming "Viva Sao Joao" (hail St John).

Some tourists were also seen joining the revellers at a few places.

Traditionally, young men travel across villages in groups to take a plunge into wells, ponds and streams and then claim a reward of the seasonal jack fruit and pineapple from friends and relatives.

Several traditional programmes are being held to mark the day, including a procession of boats, which is a major tourist attraction, at Siolim village in North district, located around 30 km from here.

Inacio Pereira, a resident of St Cruz locality near Panaji, said despite adopting a modern lifestyle with changing times, the spirit of the festival remains intact.

"Nowadays, in some wells has got contaminated and is unsafe, but the enthusiasm of locals remains the same. People now also prefer to revel in artificial rain or jump in swimming pools, but wherever there are old wells, the festival is celebrated with traditional fervour," he said.

However, another local Antonio Fernandes, 68, who retired from government service some years back, said the festival has gone through a sea change over the years.

"It brings back memories of my childhood, how we used to feast on locally made sweets and play traditional games. All that is now a thing of the past," he said.

