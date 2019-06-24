Cong mulls options on action against T'gana MLA

Taking serious note of the alleged indiscipline of party MLA in Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, the Monday was mulling options with regard to action against him.

The party's central leadership has taken a serious view of his "indiscipline" and his suspension was contemplated, sources said.

However, theparty plans to take legal opinion in viewof the argument that may not apply if he is suspended, they said.

Rajagopal Reddy, MLA from Munugode, has recently blamed AICC incharge of party affairs in R C Khuntia and the state N Uttam Kumar for the party's poor showing in the Assembly elections held in December last year.

He had hinted at joining the BJP.

The of the Congress in has issued a show-cause notice to him and reported the matter to the party highcommand.

The Congress in Telangana is already facedwith a crisis as 12 party merged with the ruling TRS.

Theparty had won 19 of the total 119 seats in the Assembly polls.

But, it is now left with six MLAs, including Rajagopal

