Godfrey Phillips Q4 profit fall 18% to Rs 35.36 crore

Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India Thursday reported a 17.97 per cent decline in standalone profit to Rs 35.36 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2019 due to impairment charges.
The company had reported a profit of Rs 43.11 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago.
Its total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 672.76 crore, up 14.75 per cent as against Rs 586.27 crore for the corresponding period a year ago, Godfrey Phillips said in a BSE filing.
During the quarter, the company made a provision of Rs 15.08 crore for impairment of investment value in wholly-owned foreign subsidiary Flavors and More Inc (F&M) due to closure of the business operations.
The board of directors of the company have recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per share for financial year 2018-19.
Shares of Godfrey Phillips India were trading 4.98 per cent lower at Rs 943 apiece on the BSE.
