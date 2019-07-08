Godown security guard killed in Maharashtra

A 40-year-old security guard of a private company's godown was allegedly killed here in Maharashtra, police said Monday.

The victim, identified as Ramapati, worked as a watchman at the godown located in Bhiwandi town here and lived in a tin shed in an adjacent premises, an official at Narpoli police station said.

On Sunday, a person complained to the police about foul smell emanating from the tin shed.

When the police broke open the lock of the premises, they found the security guard's body with multiple stab wounds and sent it for postmortem, the official said.

The police suspect that the victim was killed a couple of days back.

A case was registered under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), he said, adding that a search for the assailant was on.

