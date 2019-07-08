Internationally Acclaimed Filmmaker, Jijo Sengupta, Returns to India to Enable Micro Content

/ -- Almost after 7 years, the Co-Founder of AAJ Media Productions - Anannya Sengupta, popularly known as Jijo, decides to return to his homeland after completing his Masters in Film and Animation from Rochester Institute of Technology, USA. The award winning film maker rejected many lucrative offers from popular film production houses of Hollywood only to explore untapped media potential in India. To embark on his new venture, Jijo co-founded a media production house called AAJ Media Productions on June 29, 2017.

Excited about the success of his latest directorial release 'I am Arbor', the filmmaker turned entrepreneur Anannya Sengupta says - "There are vast opportunities in the unchartered market for Micro as well as Small and Medium Enterprises in India." He further adds that there are larger segments of SMEs and MSMEs which are under served in spite of their spending calibre. These micro, small and medium sized businesses have sufficient marketing budget but lack effective communication content to reach out to their potential end users.

Among all these segments, the education sector, especially kindergartens and pre-schools are not well addressed with effective marketing content and promotional channels. Seeing this latent need, AAJ Media Productions has developed tailored promotional video packages to enable them with short and crisp marketing videos. These promotional videos empower them in attracting the target audience with the right story. The young entrepreneur says, "We envision to promote this educational awareness in the untapped section of our society through this journey."



AAJ Media Productions also focuses on individual brand building by creating personalized video profiles. This unique offering will enable aspirants in presenting themselves more effectively as confident professionals.

Overwhelmed with the response of its client base till date, the media production house is all geared up to create and provide diverse promo content solutions to SMEs for their brand reinforcement. Talking about his company's growth plans Jijo Sengupta says - "We are in a right market with a right offering at a right time and we see greater and brighter opportunities ahead of us."



About AAJ Media ProductionsFounded by Anannya Sengupta, popularly known as Jijo, AAJ Media Productions (https://www.aajmediaproductions.com) is a new-generation start-up that is poised to bring back a unique blend of Hollywood and Bollywood- the Holly-Bolly way, for Individual Aspirants, Corporates and the Media and Entertainment Industry.

About the Film Maker and Entrepreneur



Anannya Sengupta, Co-Founder of AAJ Media Productions, realized that there exists a whitespace of Live Action and CGI and an opportunity for collaboration between Hollywood & Bollywood. Bringing imagination into the realms of perception and experience through redesigning the paradigm of communication and messaging for individuals, corporates and the film industry at large; offers tremendous opportunity.

He has completed his undergraduate in New Media and Interactive Development and has currently completed his masters in Films and Animations from Rochester Institute of Technology, New York, USA. He founded AAJ Media Productions in 2017 and is backed by an experienced set of team members based out of India and the U.S.

