Suzuki Motorcycle launches new edition of V-Strom 650XT at Rs 7.46 lakh

Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) Monday launched 2019 edition of its premium motorcycle model 650XT ABS priced at Rs 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The refreshed 650XT ABS now comes in new graphic along with additional features of hazard lights and side reflectors, the company said in a statement.

The 2019 650 ABS is powered by a four stroke 645 cc engine targeting customers seeking a middle-weight adventure bike, it said.

Commenting on the new edition, SMIPL said the 2019 edition of Suzuki V-Strom 650XT comes in with added features and "will add to the attractiveness of this very capable motorcycle".

"We have received an overwhelming response since the launch of Suzuki V-Strom 650XT last year, we wish to continue the momentum," he added. The new bike is equipped with the fuel-injection technology, offering an improved performance.

Besides, the lightweight anti-lock brake system (ABS) offers a controlled grip on the road and trustworthy braking performance in extreme conditions, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)