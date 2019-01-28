SAC approves trust-based health insurance scheme for employees in JK

The (SAC) headed by Monday approved a for the government employees and pensioners based on 'Trust Model'.

The SAC, which met here under the chairmanship of the governor, decided that 'Trust Model' may be implemented for the across the state for its added advantages, an said.

Under this model, he said, a trust will be set up by the which may design and offer it to designated beneficiaries -- employees and pensioners.

On October 27 last year, the had ordered foreclosure of the contract with for implementing the group for state employees and asked the (ACB) to probe the matter after it sparked a row.

After the scrapping of the previous Medical Claim Policy, the constituted a committee of officers headed by principal secretary, Health and Medical Education, to examine the possibility of operating the through third (TPA) by dispensing with the insurer and intermediary.

The committee, which was mandated to determine the contours of such scheme and a selection procedure after discussing and analysing of various states, submitted its report along with three models, the said.

"The SAC considered the options or models suggested by the 'committee of officers' vis-a-vis advantages-disadvantages of each After considering feasibility of various models and their merits, the SAC approved the trust model," he said.

The said the administration of the scheme, including collection of premia, enrollment of the insured, settlement of claims, will be with the said trust.

"This measure would address the issue on long-term basis and do away with issues of renewal and other issues which crop up every now and then," he said, adding that this would also ensure close monitoring.

The spokesman said the SAC directed the Health and Medical Education Department to take necessary measures in this regard.

