Gogoi calls for setting up of National Rhino Conservation

on Tuesday called for the establishment of a National Rhino Conservation Authority for the protection and conservation of the species.

in a letter to for and expressed concern over the lack of a Central authority to deal with protection and conservation measures for rhinos.

"My home state is home to more than 90 per cent of the country's rhino population, out of which 70 per cent reside at Kaziranga which lies within my constituency of Kailabor," he said.

There is an urgent need for the establishment of a National Rhino Conservation Authority, which would be modeled along the lines of the existing programme for tigers - the Project Tiger under the National Tiger Conservation Authority, he said.

"It is imperative that a Centrally sponsored scheme in a similar manner is put in place with a Central authority that would have exclusive powers for the protection, conservation, and management of rhinos in the country and safeguard the boundaries of national parks and sanctuaries," the MP said.

It is apparent that the extent of the threat to these species is high and the government must step up to provide protection to them, added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)