Gold futures fall 0.13% on weak global cues

Gold prices fell 0.13 per cent in futures trade Wednesday as speculators were engaged in reducing their holdings amid a weak trend overseas.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in June contracts was trading lower by Rs 42, or 0.13 per cent, to Rs 32,199 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 9,005 lots.

On a similar note, the August contract of gold fell by Rs 102, or 0.31 per cent, to Rs 32,335 per 10 gram in a business volume of 8,123 lots.

Analysts said, off-loading of positions by participants tracking a weak trend overseas led to the fall in gold prices here.

Gold prices fell 0.15 per cent to USD 1,294.40 an ounce in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)