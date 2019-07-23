Gold futures slide 0.59 pc on weak cues

Gold prices dipped 0.59 per cent to Rs 34,925 per 10 gram in futures trade Tuesday as speculators reduced exposure.

Offloading of positions by participants to book profits influenced gold prices at the futures trade, analysts said.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for July delivery fell by Rs 207, or 0.59 per cent, to Rs 34,925 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 14,737 lots.

Globally, the yellow metal traded 0.71 per cent lower at USD 1,416.70 an ounce in New York.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)