Gold futures up 0.15 per cent on positive global cues

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Gold futures were trading higher by 0.15 per cent at Rs 32,595 per 10 gram Tuesday as traders raised bets amid positive cues from global markets.

Gold to be delivered by February was trading higher by Rs 48, or 0.15 per cent, at Rs 32,595 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 6,923 lots at the Multi Commodity Exchange.

Similarly, the metal for delivery in April also gained Rs 68, or 0.21 per cent, to Rs 32,697 per 10 gram in 268 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in the precious metal to widening of positions by participants in line with a firming trend overseas.

Meanwhile, gold was trading 0.34 per cent higher at USD 1,306.43 an ounce in Singapore.

First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 13:00 IST

