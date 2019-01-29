Gold futures up 0.15 per cent on positive global cues

Gold futures were trading higher by 0.15 per cent at Rs 32,595 per 10 gram Tuesday as traders raised bets amid positive cues from global markets.

Gold to be delivered by February was trading higher by Rs 48, or 0.15 per cent, at Rs 32,595 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 6,923 lots at the Multi Commodity Exchange.

Similarly, the for delivery in April also gained Rs 68, or 0.21 per cent, to Rs 32,697 per 10 gram in 268 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in the precious to widening of positions by participants in line with a firming trend overseas.

Meanwhile, gold was trading 0.34 per cent higher at USD 1,306.43 an ounce in

