Gold futures up Rs 208 as participants create position

Gold prices were up by Rs 208 to Rs 32,291 per 10 gram in futures trade Wednesday as speculators raised their bets amid positive global cues.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in April was trading higher by Rs 208, or 0.65 per cent, to Rs Rs 32,291 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 475 lots.

The for delivery in far-month June gained Rs 173, or 0.52 per cent, to Rs 32,489 per 10 gram in 5,251 lots.

Market analysts attributed the rise in gold prices at futures trade to raising of bets by participants in sync with a positive trend in global markets.

Meanwhile, gold was trading 0.41 per cent higher at USD 1,290.05 an ounce in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)