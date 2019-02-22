Gold futures weaken by Rs 4 per 10 gram

Gold prices were down by Rs 4 to Rs 33,445 per 10 gram in futures trade Friday as speculators reduced exposure despite a firm trend in the overseas.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for delivery in April traded lower by Rs 4, or 0.01 per cent, at Rs 33,445 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 14,884 lots.

The gold for delivery in June contracts also fell by Rs 8, or 0.02 per cent, to Rs 33,640 per 10 gram in 6,751 lots.

Marketmen said the fall in gold prices at futures trade in the domestic market was mostly due to trimming of positions by participants.

Globally, however, the was trading a shade higher by 0.23 per cent at USD 1,326.33 an ounce in

